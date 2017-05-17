May 17 A coastal Oregon county overwhelmingly
rejected a ballot measure aimed at blocking a proposed natural
gas terminal dealing a blow to what was the latest in a series
of efforts to thwart energy projects across the Pacific
Northwest.
The measure, had it passed, would have banned transport of
fossil fuels not intended for local use through Coos County,
located about 200 miles (322 kms) south of Portland.
Around 76 percent of votes were cast against the measure,
with 24 percent in favor, according to unofficial results posted
on the Coos County government website late Tuesday.
"This ballot measure was not a good measure by any means,
and I think (the voters) were able to see that," Coos Bay's
mayor Joe Benetti, who opposed the measure, told local newspaper
The World.
Backers called the initiative a response to a $7.6 billion
proposal by Calgary-based Veresen Inc, to build a
facility in the county where natural gas would be liquefied and
transferred to tanker ships for sale abroad. They cast the
measure as a local refusal to contribute to global warming.
Gary Cohn, head of the National Energy Council, in April
singled out the Veresen project as a priority for the
administration of Republican President Donald Trump.
The Coos County initiative was part of regional resistance
in the Northwest to fossil fuel projects that has seen the
blockage of several major export facilities.
Last year, the Lummi Nation Native American tribe and
environmental groups blocked an export terminal in Northwest
Washington state that would have moved Montana and Wyoming coal
to markets in Asia.
In January, Washington State denied a permit for a coal
export terminal in the city of Longview, citing concerns about
the financial viability of the project.
In February, bowing to pressure from activists, Seattle's
city council voted to divest approximately $3 billion from Wells
Fargo, citing concerns over the bank's support of the North
Dakota Access Pipeline, among other factors.
Passage of the Coos Bay measure would have been another blow
for liquid natural gas projects on the West Coast, even as
depots in other areas of the country have moved forward.
Cheniere Energy Inc opened a port in Louisiana last
year and several other companies are set to open projects on the
Gulf Coast in 2018 and 2019. Dominion Energy Inc plans to
open the Cove Point LNG port in Maryland later this year.
