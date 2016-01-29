Jan 29 The family of an anti-government
protester who was killed by law enforcement agents near an
occupied U.S. wildlife refuge in Oregon said on Friday it seems
his death was unjustified and that he was shot in the back while
posing no threat.
The relatives of Robert LaVoy Finicum said they were not
accepting at face value the FBI's statement that the 54-year-old
rancher from Arizona had been armed when he was fatally shot
after fleeing from a traffic stop on Tuesday.
"LaVoy was not 'charging' anyone. He appears to have been
shot in the back, with his hands in the air," Finicum's family
said in a statement via their attorney. "At this point we will
await the outcome of any investigation, but based on the
information currently available to us, we do not believe that
LaVoy's shooting death was justified."
