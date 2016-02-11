BRIEF-Aveva Group says FY revenue rose 7.1 pct to 215.8 mln pounds
* FY adjusted pretax profit rose 7.4 percent to 55 million pounds
* FY pretax profit 37 million stg versus 48 million stg year ago