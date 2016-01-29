Portland, Ore. Ammon Bundy, organizer of the armed occupation of an Oregon wildlife refuge, will remain in custody pending his trial on felony conspiracy charges, a U.S. District Court judge ruled on Friday.

U.S. Magistrate Stacie Beckerman said she believed Bundy might attempt to occupy other federal property if she allowed him to be released on bail before his trial on charges of conspiracy to use force, intimidation or threats to impede federal officers from discharging their duties.

Bundy's brother, Ryan Bundy, was also ordered held.

