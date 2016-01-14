Jan 14 Gifts of sex toys, glitter and nail
polish are not what the armed protesters who seized a U.S.
wildlife refuge in Oregon were expecting when they put out a
public call for supplies to help get them through the winter.
The occupiers, who took over buildings at the Malheur
National Wildlife Refuge on Jan. 2 in the latest conflict over
the U.S. government's control of land in the West, had been
hoping for snacks, fuel and warm clothes when they provided
sympathizers with a local mailing address.
Instead, as they angrily showed online, they received
sex-related toys and food that would be of little use as they
braced for a long standoff with federal law enforcement agents
who have kept watch from a distance.
"It was really mind-blowing to me that people would actually
spend their money ... on all this hateful stuff to send out to
us," one of the occupiers, Jon Ritzheimer, said in a Facebook
video this week in which he displayed items including a large
sex toy and a bag of penis-shaped candies.
"It's really ridiculous," he said, before sweeping the pile
of packages off a table and onto the floor. "We're going to
continue to do work and do good for our country. We're not going
to be deterred."
The occupation has drawn ridicule from critics on social
media who have assigned the group nicknames including #YallQaeda
and #VanillaISIS in a play on militant labels.
Some online opponents delighted in the potential to send the
protesters an array of packages stuffed with glitter, nail
polish, pedicure socks, and perfume.
A Chicago-based designer posted an online order he made on
Wednesday for a 55-gallon drum of "passion" lubricant costing
more than $1,000 and addressed: "ATTN. OREGON MILITIA."
"I hope nobody shoots me with a gun," the designer, Max
Temkin, tweeted afterward.
The Malheur occupation has also drawn anger from
bird-watchers and wildlife photographers who would normally be
able to enjoy viewing the species on show at the refuge.
In an open letter last week, one bird-watcher warned the
protesters their every move was being watched.
"You will never see us, but we and our cameras will always
see you," wrote the author, who went by the username Norwegian
Chef. "We will #takebackmalheur from you terrorists, and will
not rest until every one of you thugs and poachers is behind
bars where they belong."
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Peter Cooney)