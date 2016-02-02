(Adds family's request for information, background, byline)
By Shelby Sebens
PORTLAND, Ore. Feb 2 Relatives of a man shot
dead by law enforcement officers after taking part in the armed
occupation of a U.S. wildlife refuge in Oregon have accused the
FBI and state police of covering up the circumstances of his
death last week.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, family of Robert "LaVoy"
Finicum called the shooting "unjustified" and said the Federal
Bureau of Investigation and Oregon State Police were "seeking to
manipulate and mislead the media and the American public about
what really happened."
The FBI declined to comment beyond directing attention to an
aerial video of last Tuesday's shooting that it released two
days later and posted online.
The agency has contended the video shows Fincium outside his
truck making a move for a gun in his coat pocket as he was shot
to death by state police. The confrontation occurred on a
snow-covered roadside after Finicum and others were stopped by
police en route from the refuge to the town of John Day, Oregon,
where they had planned to speak.
Finicum's relatives said they believe officers opened fire
before he left his truck, and that he was shot before he lowered
his hands in what they said was a reflex to being shot.
They demanded release of any footage that may have been
recorded by police body cameras or dashboard cameras, any audio
recordings relating to the shooting, and close-up images of
Finicum's truck.
A statement on Tuesday from the Deschutes County Sheriff's
Office that said it was leading an investigation into the
shooting. State police did not immediately reply to
a request for comment.
Finicum, 54, a spokesman for the group that seized buildings
at the remote Malheur National Wildlife Refuge on Jan. 2, was
shot dead shortly after the arrest of protest organizers Ammon
Bundy and Ryan Bundy and several others.
The deadly encounter unfolded moments after Finicum sped
away from law enforcement officers who had just taken the Bundy
brothers into custody, then tried to run a police roadblock,
plowing into a snowbank and narrowly missing an FBI agent.
Finicum can be seen raising his hands as he emerged from his
vehicle, then turning as he apparently flails his arms and then
falls to the ground, but his precise movements are difficult to
discern from the video.
In their statement, his relatives said they had reached
their conclusions about the shooting after speaking with Shawna
Cox, who they said was in Finicum's vehicle and was arrested at
the shooting scene.
Cox was released from custody by a Portland judge on Friday
to await trial on a charge of conspiracy to impede federal
officers.
(Reporting by Shelby Sebens in Portland, Additional reporting
by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis;
Editing by Steve Gorman, Toni Reinhold)