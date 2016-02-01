By Jimmy Urquhart
| Burns, Oregon
Burns, Oregon Feb 1 The deeply divided town of
Burns, Oregon, braced Monday for possible tension between
demonstrators on both sides of an armed occupation of a federal
wildlife refuge, days after one of the occupiers was shot dead
by state police.
Only four people remain at the refuge after several were
arrested or left last week.
Residents angered by the four-week presence of occupiers and
their at-times armed supporters, started crowding the streets in
front of the Harney County Courthouse late Monday morning,
seeking to serve as a counter-protest to a noon (2000 GMT)
demonstration called at the courthouse by supporters of the
occupation.
"We're trying to make the militia leave our town," said
Andrew Snyder, 20.
Like many here, Snyder agrees with the occupiers' goal of
reducing federal control over western lands where cattle in this
ranching area graze. But he says their occupation of the
wildlife refuge is wrong and that they should continue their
fight in the courts.
"I want to feel safe in my town," said Lindsay Davies, 37, a
mother of three who says her young children are afraid of the
armed protesters walking around the community.
"It feels like a threat when people are carrying guns and
you see guns all over the place," said Davies, who works for the
federal Bureau of Land Management. "I believe in the second
amendment but it can be intimidating when you're out grocery
shopping."
Tensions in the standoff remained high on Monday, days after
Robert "LaVoy" Finicum, 54, a spokesman for the group that
seized buildings at the refuge on Jan. 2, was killed by police
during the arrests of occupation leader Ammon Bundy and several
other protesters as they traveled on a highway. Bundy told
remaining occupiers to go home after his arrest.
The occupation began when Bundy and at least a dozen
followers stormed the refuge in a flare-up in the so-called
Sagebrush Rebellion, a decades-old conflict over federal control
of millions of acres and the fees charged to ranchers for
grazing their cattle on government land.
(Writing and additional reporting by Sharon Bernstein in
Sacramento, California; Editing by Bill Trott)