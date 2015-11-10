By Shelby Sebens
PORTLAND, Ore., Nov 9 Oregon Governor Kate Brown
has called for greater public scrutiny of food giant Nestle's
plans to bottle water in the Columbia River Gorge, as
the Pacific Northwest state languishes under historic drought
conditions, her office said on Monday.
Nestlé Waters North America has for about six years been
pushing for a deal that would see the company build a water
bottling plant in Cascade Locks, a small city along the Columbia
River in northern Oregon.
City officials say the $50 million plant would bring 50
"family wage" jobs in a town of 1,235 people with an
unemployment rate more than triple the national level.
The plan has drawn opposition from environmental activists
and residents. Opponents have filed paperwork to add a ballot
measure for next year that, if passed, would ban large
commercial water bottling in Hood River County.
Brown made her request for greater public scrutiny in a
letter to Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Curt Melcher
on Friday.
"Proposals to dispose of a state-held water right should
move forward via the process that offers the greatest
opportunity for public involvement," Brown said in the letter.
If the deal goes through, Nestle would buy water from
Cascade Locks. The city would gain control of that water source,
Oxbow Springs, which is on public land in the Mt. Hood National
Forest, by obtaining a right to the water from the state.
On Friday, however, Brown asked that wildlife officials go
forward with an exchange of water, rather than a water right
transfer, because an exchange requires more public involvement.
A Fish and Wildlife spokesman said on Monday that the agency
would grant Brown's request.
Environmental groups sued the U.S. government last month for
allowing Nestle to bottle water in California under a permit
they say expired 27 years ago.
"We believe strongly in transparency and have worked with
residents and other stakeholders to ensure their understanding
of our proposal," Dave Palais, natural resource manager for
Nestlé Waters North America, said in a statement.
Julia DeGraw, a spokeswoman for environmental advocacy group
Food & Water Watch, praised Brown's maneuvers, saying: "The
company's proposal to bottle public water in a drought-stricken
county is not likely to pass a public interest review."
(Reporting by Shelby Sebens in Portland, Oregon; Editing by
Eric M. Johnson and Leslie Adler)