Dec 19 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc said European regulators recommended the approval of the drugmaker's obesity pill on Friday.

The European Commission is expected to give its decision on the drug in early 2015, the company said.

The drug, Mysimba, is already sold as Contrave in the United States by Orexigen's partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)