Aug 20 Orexo :
* Enhances commercial focus and operating efficiencies
* Says the sales development of zubsolv continues to evolve
positively with
the tablet sales increasing 64% in volume the last four weeks
compared to the
last month of the second quarter
* Says has taken the decision to place all manufacturing of
zubsolv at our
partners in the US and streamline the operations in uppsala
* Says the facilities in uppsala will focus on new product
development, product
maintenance and global external sourcing and supply
* Says adjustments in orexo's operating model could result in
approximately 15
positions being identified as redundant
* Says restructuring of Swedish operations is expected to be
completed in Q4
and will be associated with restructuring costs of approx.
msek 7 during the
same quarter and an annual cost saving of around msek 10-15,
with a positive impact beginning already in the first quarter of
2015
Link to press release: here