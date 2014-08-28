Aug 28 Orexo :
* Intends to conduct a private placement of shares to Swedish
and international
institutional and strategic investors
* announces the launch of a private placement of Orexo shares,
including the 1,121,124 shares held in treasury by Orexo
* The price for the shares will be determined through a
book-building procedure initiated at 5.31pm CET on August 28,
2014
* The proceeds from the private placement are intended to
finance the continued expansion of Zubsolv and Orexo's presence
in addiction medicine
* Danske Bank is acting as sole lead manager and bookrunner of
the private placement
