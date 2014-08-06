Aug 6 Orexo :
* Ox-mpi project returned to Orexo
* Boehringer Ingelheim has decided to return the OX-MPI project
to Orexo. The project aims to develop products based on specific
inhibition of prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) in different disease
conditions
* Orexo is evaluating the results from Boehringer Ingelheim and
when this is completed will make a final decision on the
potential to continue the project with a new external partner
* The return of ox-mpi from boehringer ingelheim has no direct
impact on the
financial position of Orexo
* The OX-MPI project is associated with an intangible fixed
asset of MSEK 62 from the acquisition of Biolipox and this asset
will be impaired if a final decision is taken to discontinue the
project.
