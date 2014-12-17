BRIEF-Regulator halts review of Aurora Optoelectronics' share private placement application
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application
Dec 17 Orexo AB
* Orexo receives million 5£ milestone payment for Abstral in Europe and Zubsolv continues strong market share growth in the U.S.
* The last four weeks Zubsolv has reached 5.6% of the market (daily dosages) compared to 4.2% the last month of Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application
LONDON, April 21 The number of people dying from hepatitis is rising, and most of the 325 million infected are unaware they have the virus and lack access to potentially life-saving medicines, the World Health Organization said on Friday.