BRIEF-Topre to purchase 20.0 pct stake in MARUJUN Co Ltd
* Says it has signed a business and capital alliance with MARUJUN Co Ltd on May 11
Jan 12 Organic Farma Zdrowia SA
* Q4 2014 revenue 13.8 million zlotys ($3.8 million), up 21 percent year on year
* 2014 revenue 47 million zlotys, up 15 percent versus 2013
* 2014 consolidated revenue 65.2 million zlotys, up 24.4 percent versus 2013
* Q4 2014 consolidated revenue 18.6 million zlotys, up 36 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6140 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
