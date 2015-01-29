BRIEF-Cascades reports Q1 earnings per share C$1.70
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Mexican supermarket chain Soriana said on Thursday it would look to raise between $500 million and $600 million in capital and sell assets after announcing it would buy most of its rival Comercial Mexicana.
The company will look to sell between $100 million and $120 million of assets, Chief Executive Ricardo Martin told a conference call.
The two companies said on Wednesday that Soriana would buy 160 stores from Comercial Mexicana for $2.66 billion. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez and Christine Murray)
May 10 INC Research Holdings Inc, which provides contract laboratory services, said it would buy privately held inVentiv Health Inc, which provides life sciences companies with drug development and consulting services, in a $4.6 billion deal.