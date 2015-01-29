BRIEF-Prospect Capital purchases $64.5 mln of first lien senior secured floating rate notes issued by LeadingResponse
* Prospect capital purchases $64.5 million of first lien senior secured floating rate notes issued by leadingresponse
MEXICO CITY Jan 28 Mexican supermarket chain Comercial Mexicana has agreed to sell the business and operation of 160 stores to rival Soriana for 39.19 billion pesos ($2.66 billion).
Comercial Mexicana, known locally as Comerci, said that the sale of the stores, including the mass-market Mega and Bodega Comercial Mexicana formats, will allow it to focus on its other brands where it sees greater growth opportunities.
($1 = 14.7212 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Unique Fabricating Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results