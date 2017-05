SANTIAGO, Sept 11 Two workers were killed in an explosion at Australian company Orica Ltd's emulsions manufacturing plant in Chile, the company said on Sunday.

The explosion happened on Saturday afternoon as the plant in Antofagasta, a port city in northern Chile, underwent maintenance, Orica said.

Orica is the world's largest maker of mine explosives. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)