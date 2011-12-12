(Adds details)
Dec 13 Orica, the world's biggest
explosives maker, said it resumed production of ammonium nitrate
at Kooragang Island in Australia, after the plant was shut down
in November following a chemical leak.
Orica also said it is continuing with pre-start up testing
on the ammonia plant, which has been shut since a leak of sodium
chromate in August.
The two plant closures were costing the company A$4 million
a week, Orica said in November.
The ammonia plant remains closed, and is awaiting the
lifting of a government order to close following the chemical
leak.
Traces of the chemical were found in the days following the
August leak in nearby residential areas near the island, north
of Newcastle in New South Wales state.
At a state parliamentary inquiry into the leak last week,
officials from Orica said the company should not have waited two
days to inform health authorities about the August 8 leak.
