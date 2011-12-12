(Adds details)

Dec 13 Orica, the world's biggest explosives maker, said it resumed production of ammonium nitrate at Kooragang Island in Australia, after the plant was shut down in November following a chemical leak.

Orica also said it is continuing with pre-start up testing on the ammonia plant, which has been shut since a leak of sodium chromate in August.

The two plant closures were costing the company A$4 million a week, Orica said in November.

The ammonia plant remains closed, and is awaiting the lifting of a government order to close following the chemical leak.

Traces of the chemical were found in the days following the August leak in nearby residential areas near the island, north of Newcastle in New South Wales state.

At a state parliamentary inquiry into the leak last week, officials from Orica said the company should not have waited two days to inform health authorities about the August 8 leak.

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)