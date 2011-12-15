(Adds details)
* Plant disruptions cost A$40-50 mln so far
* Analysts had estimated cost at around A$30 mln
* New Indonesia ammonium nitrate plant to start in March
* Orica shares fall 1.5 pct
MELBOURNE, Dec 15 Australian explosives
maker Orica Ltd said on Thursday recent plant shutdowns
following chemical leaks at one of its Australian sites had cost
around A$45 million ($45 million) so far, or about 50 percent
more than analysts had expected.
Outgoing managing director Graeme Liebelt reiterated the
outlook for mining chemicals remained strong, while the company
expected modest growth in its explosives and its struggling
Minova underground mining services business in fiscal 2012.
Orica resumed ammonium nitrate production at its Kooragang
Island site in Australia on Tuesday following a shutdown in
November and was set to resume ammonia production on Thursday
after it won clearance from the state's environmental authority.
"As previously advised, the closure of the plants at
Kooragang Island has cost the company about A$4 million dollars
per week, so the total cost in this financial year is in the
range of A$40 to A$50 million so far," Liebelt told the group's
annual meeting.
Analysts had estimated the costs at around A$30 million, or
2-4 percent off Orica's earnings before interest and tax for the
year to September 2012.
Orica had to buy ammonium nitrate from Russia and
Scandinavia to cover supplies to customers over the past two
weeks, which had added to the shutdown costs.
Orica's shares fell 1.5 percent after the update, down
slightly more than the broader market, but have
outperformed the market this year.
Twelve out of 15 analysts rate the company as a buy or
strong buy, with no sell recommendations, according to Thomson
Reuters data, seeing it well positioned to benefit from
Australia's mining boom.
Liebelt said Orica's new ammonium nitrate plant in Bontang,
Indonesia, would start producing in March, about two months
later than flagged in November.
($1 = 1.0107 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)