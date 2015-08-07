MELBOURNE Aug 7 Australia's Orica Ltd,
the world's largest supplier of mine explosives, warned on
Friday it expected to take an impairment charge of up to A$1.65
billion ($1.2 billion) this year, underlining the tough outlook
facing the mining sector.
"Market conditions remain extremely challenging and in this
environment there is an increased need to further reduce costs
and increase efficiency," said Alberto Calderon, who became
chief executive in May after a career at BHP Billiton.
The firm expects 2015 net profit after tax to be 10-15
percent lower than the broker average forecast of about A$490
million.
Orica said it expected to recognise a non-cash impairment
charge in the range of A$1.35 billion to A$1.65 billion after
tax in its 2015 financial results.
Shares in Orica fell to a low of A$15.55 on Friday, the
weakest in more than six years, after the company also said it
was reviewing a planned share buy back announced in March.
In May, Calderon had struck a more optimistic note, flagging
that 2015 was likely to mark the bottom for the mining industry
and its own earnings.
Since then, China's economic outlook has worsened, with
factory activity contracting the most in two years in July,
while the price of many metals have slumped to six year lows.
Calderon blamed an oversupply in the ammonium nitrate market
and also said that Orica was assessing strategic options for its
ammonium nitrate manufacturing unit in Indonesia.
The firm announced output and job cuts in July at its
operations in the Australian state of Queensland.
Orica's impairment warning comes after Australian
engineering service provider Downer EDI Ltd issued a
profit downgrade earlier this week due to an "extremely
difficult market".
Calderon said that while the boom in commodity prices had
ended, there was still room for growth in sales volumes to China
and India in particular.
The executive said that the business could improve in the
next two years as miners require more explosives.
"I think this is the most difficult part of the cycle... and
I'm quite optimistic by 2017," he told a news briefing in
Melbourne.
($1 = 1.3589 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies)