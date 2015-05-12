MELBOURNE May 12 Orica Ltd, the world's largest supplier of mine explosives, flagged on Tuesday that 2015 is likely to mark the bottom for the mining industry and its own earnings, sending its shares to a nine-month high.

Investors latched on to comments by interim boss Alberto Calderon that Orica had now finished renegotiating contracts at lower prices to help its customers. It had also locked in a large portion of sales through 2018, giving security on future pricing and volumes.

While Orica faced short-term headwinds, Calderon said he agreed with consultants Wood Mackenzie that 2015 will mark the bottom of the mining slump.

"I do believe we're in the trough," he told Reuters.

The market also applauded Orica's move to cut its capital spending plan by a fifth to between A$400 million and A$430 million and cut operating costs by between A$140 million and A$170 million this year.

"I imagine 2015 (profit forecast) numbers will still be coming down. But if you eliminate the price risk beyond the end of this year, it potentially implies 2015 is the bottom," said CLSA analyst Scott Hudson.

Orica is due to open a new ammonium nitrate plant on Australia's west coast late this year to serve the huge iron ore mines in the Pilbara, starting at a time when some small miners are struggling to survive as ore prices have slumped.

Calderon said the long-term outlook was good for the plant as the Pilbara's big producers - Rio Tinto , BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group - would step up output for many years to sweat the infrastructure they spent billions of dollars building over the past decade.

"So that whole region, if you look at the next 10 years, is going to get plenty more iron ore, and we will be there to be hopefully the partner of choice," he said in an interview.

Orica reported a 3 percent fall in net profit from continuing operations to A$211 million ($167 million) for the half year to March, which was lower than some had expected due to weaker volumes and prices for explosives in Australia.

Its shares initially dipped before closing up 3.5 percent at $20.89, touching a high of A$21.65.

Calderon, a former senior BHP Billiton executive and a director of Orica, was installed as interim CEO in March to replace Ian Smith, who quit after three years due to problems with his confrontational style.

Calderon declined to comment on whether he was in the running to keep the top job.

($1 = 1.2668 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)