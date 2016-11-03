MELBOURNE Nov 4 Orica Ltd, the world's
top supplier of commercial explosives, reported a 7 percent drop
in annual underlying profit on Friday, in line with analysts'
forecasts, but paid a weaker dividend than expected.
The company said conditions remained volatile in the second
half of the year, despite sharp improvements in commodity prices
helping its customers.
"While there has been some external optimism on market
conditions, we remain conservative and will continue to focus on
business improvement initiatives that improve profitability and
shareholder value," Orica said.
Net profit before one-offs fell to A$389 million ($299
million) for the year to September from A$417 million a year
ago. Analysts had expected a net profit of A$385 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Orica's final dividend of 29 cents was 4.5 cents below
analysts' forecasts.
The company in May ditched its policy of never cutting
dividends and switched to a payout ratio of 40 to 70 percent of
underlying earnings to shore up its balance sheet and stave off
a credit downgrade.
($1 = 1.3019 Australian dollars)
