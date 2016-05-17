German stocks - Factors to watch on May 17
FRANKFURT, May 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0651 GMT.
May 17 Oricon :
* Says it to repurchase up to 1 million shares, representing a 6.8 pct stake, during May 18 to Nov. 30
* Says share repurchase up to 300,000,000 yen in total
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zjc9
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 200 won/share for FY 2016