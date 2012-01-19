LONDON Jan 19 British stockbroker Oriel
Securities has hired three new bankers from former rival
Evolution following Evolution's takeover by South Africa's
Investec , as Oriel continues its push to
strengthen its equity research department.
Oriel, which is one of a clutch of mid-sized investment
banks operating in the City of London, said it had hired Harry
Philips as an industrials analyst.
It also hired Rob Ellis as an industrials specialist
salesman, and poached Guy Brown to work as an aerospace and
defence analyst.
Many brokers have left Evolution after that company was
bought out by Investec last year, and Evolution said in November
that it would be cutting 60 jobs due to tough market conditions.