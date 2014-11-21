BRIEF-Lithia Motors Inc says has acquired Baierl Auto Group
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
Nov 21 Orient Group Inc
* Says gets approval to issue 1.5 billion yuan (244.92 million US dollar) medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vv1OmD
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1244 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Urban Outfitters says CtW's assertion company's board composition caused/contributed to company's recent stock price declines "is not supported by the facts" Further company coverage: