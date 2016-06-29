HONG KONG, June 29 Orient Securities Co
, which has an investment banking joint venture with
a unit of Citigroup Inc in China, priced its Hong Kong
share offering at HK$8.15 per share, near the bottom end of
expectations, raising about $1 billion, IFR reported on
Wednesday.
Orient Securities, which filed for the Hong Kong listing
under the name DFZQ, had offered shares in a range of HK$7.85 to
HK$9.35 each.
The deal consisted of 870 million new shares and 87 million
existing shares from 12 state-owned shareholders of the company
on behalf of China's National Council for Social Security Fund
(NSSF), according to the offering prospectus. Orient Securities
is slated to debut in Hong Kong on July 8.
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Nomura were hired as joint
sponsors of the deal, with 14 other banks including Bocom
International and CITIC CLSA also acting as joint bookrunners.
Orient Securities did not offer an immediate comment.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Kim Coghill)