May 26 Shandong Oriental Ocean Sci-tech Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 0.56 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends, to shareholders of record on May 31, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 1 and the dividend will be paid on June 1

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ydPXh5

