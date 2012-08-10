* Oriental Trading could fetch about $500 mln
* Lazard advising company on sale
* Auction in the second round
By Olivia Oran
Aug 10 Oriental Trading Co, a U.S. direct
marketing company for party supplies and decorations, is up for
sale in a deal that could fetch around $500 million, according
to three sources familiar with the matter.
Oriental Trading, which emerged from bankruptcy last year,
is owned by more than a dozen financial institutions. The Omaha,
Nebraska-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection in August 2010.
Lazard Ltd has been hired to assist with the sales
process, which is now in the second round, according to the
sources who declined to be named because the discussions are
private.
Oriental Trading and Lazard declined to comment.
In 2006, Carlyle Group LP purchased Oriental Trading
for $1 billion from private equity firm Brentwood Associates.
Founded in 1932, Oriental Trading sells more than 40,000
products, ranging from Halloween decorations to teaching
supplies and novelty toys.
In March, CEO Sam Taylor appeared on the CBS television show
"Undercover Boss" in which high-level executives are placed in
entry level positions of their companies.
Oriental Trading adds to the list of several recent deals
for retailers of party and crafts supplies.
Party City Holdings Inc was purchased by private equity firm
Thomas H. Lee Partners in June for $2.69 billion.
Crafts retailer Michaels Stores Inc filed for a $500
million initial public offering in March, although those plans
are currently on hold, according to other sources familiar with
the matter who declined to be named because the discussions are
private.