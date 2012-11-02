Nov 2 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
is to buy direct marketing toy and party supplies
merchant Oriental Trading Co for $500 million, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Friday, citing a person involved in the
deal.
Oriental Trading's shareholders held an auction earlier in
the year that failed to yield a buyer, after which Berkshire
stepped in with a compelling offer, the Journal said, citing
another person close to the deal. ()
Berkshire Hathaway and Oriental Trading Co were not
available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
In August, Reuters reported that Oriental Trading, which
also sells arts and crafts and home decor items, was up for sale
in a deal that could fetch about $500 million.
The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection in August 2010, is owned by more than a dozen
financial institutions.