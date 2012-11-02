* Sale is for $500 million, person close to the deal says
* KKR, others had picked it up in 2010 restructuring
By Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis
Nov 2 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
said it would buy Oriental Trading Co, a toy and party
supplies company that is partially owned by private equity firm
KKR & Co LP, for an undisclosed sum.
The deal ends a period of instability for the Omaha,
Nebraska-based maker of merchandise ranging from pink flamingos
and wedding favors to Halloween decorations and beading
supplies, in which it underwent bankruptcy and was passed around
by private equity firms.
Berkshire will pay around $500 million for the company after
an earlier auction did not yield satisfactory bids, according to
two people close to the deal.
In mid-October, Oriental Trading Chief Financial Officer and
Chief Operating Officer Steve Mendlik e-mailed Berkshire
Hathaway Chief Financial Officer Marc Hamburg, who Mendlik had
met previously, CEO Sam Taylor told Reuters in an interview.
Two hours later, Mendlik got a phone call from Buffett. The
two spoke for around 10 minutes before Buffett said he was
interested in taking a look at the company and wanted to see its
financials.
Just a few days later, Taylor and other members of Oriental
Trading management met with Buffett for about two hours.
The company then offered itself for sale at a price Buffett
accepted.
"He was very warm and down to earth," Taylor said. "It was a
surreal experience. I was sitting on the couch pinching myself
saying 'I can't believe I'm talking to Warren Buffett.'"
Oriental Trading's strong cash flow, customer loyalty and
high core profit margins made the business attractive to
Buffett, Taylor said.
Not to mention the fact that Buffett, who hails from Omaha,
is a fan of his hometown, Taylor said.
Oriental Trading, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection in August 2010, is owned by more than a dozen
financial institutions, including KKR.
"Over the past two years the company has transitioned to
steady growth, both top and bottom line, and there is no
question the company has a bright future as part of the
Berkshire Hathaway enterprise," Jeremiah Lane, a director in
KKR's special situations team, said in a statement.
In 2006, Carlyle Group LP purchased most of Oriental
Trading for more than $1 billion from private equity firm
Brentwood Associates. Saddled with debt, the company filed for
bankruptcy in August 2010, allowing creditors to take over.
Although the company's earnings before interest, tax
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) only fell by a third from
peak to trough because of higher bulk mail costs and the
recession, that was enough to cripple it due to its high debt
load, one of the people said.
Carlyle had leveraged the company at 7.5 times its EBITDA,
resulting in it breaching debt covenants and eventually going
through a debt restructuring. KKR, which bought a third of the
company's $400 million bank debt and got 55 cents on the dollar
during the restructuring, stands to make two times its money due
to Buffett's acquisition, the person added.
A year and a half after Oriental Trading emerged from
bankruptcy, investors were looking for an exit. Reuters reported
in August that Oriental Trading was up for sale in a deal that
could fetch about $500 million.
"For us and our employees this is huge," Taylor said. "It's
a permanent home for Oriental Trading so we can get off the
private equity treadmill and not have to deal with uncertainty
about who is going to be the owner."
The deal is expected to close by the end of November.
Oriental Trading was advised by Lazard Middle
Market..
Founded in 1932, Oriental Trading sells more than 40,000
products, ranging from Halloween decorations to teaching
supplies and novelty toys.
Oriental Trading is one of several recent deals for party
and crafts-supply companies.
Party City Holdings Inc was purchased by private equity firm
Thomas H. Lee Partners in June for $2.69 billion.
Crafts retailer Michaels Stores Inc filed for a $500 million
initial public offering in March, although those plans are
currently on hold, according to sources familiar with the
matter.