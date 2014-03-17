CAIRO, March 17 Shares in Egypt's Oriental Weavers, the world's biggest machine-woven carpet maker, hit their highest level since 2007 after the company said it was considering splitting its shares in a bid to boost their liquidity and trading volume.

Oriental Weavers, whose fourth-quarter results are due on Tuesday, said in a statement published by Egypt's bourse that it would ask its board to discuss splitting each share into five later on Monday.

Shares in the company, which has a market cap of 3.79 billion Egyptian pounds ($544.5 million) jumped almost 7 percent to 45.00 pounds.

Egypt revised regulation earlier this year to boost trading and attract more investment. A listed company no longer needs permission from the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority to split shares if it complies with pre-set rules. ($1 = 6.9602 Egyptian Pounds)

