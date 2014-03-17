BRIEF-Xenith Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Xenith Bankshares- net interest income after provision for loan losses was $24.84 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to $14.79 million
CAIRO, March 17 Shares in Egypt's Oriental Weavers, the world's biggest machine-woven carpet maker, hit their highest level since 2007 after the company said it was considering splitting its shares in a bid to boost their liquidity and trading volume.
Oriental Weavers, whose fourth-quarter results are due on Tuesday, said in a statement published by Egypt's bourse that it would ask its board to discuss splitting each share into five later on Monday.
Shares in the company, which has a market cap of 3.79 billion Egyptian pounds ($544.5 million) jumped almost 7 percent to 45.00 pounds.
Egypt revised regulation earlier this year to boost trading and attract more investment. A listed company no longer needs permission from the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority to split shares if it complies with pre-set rules. ($1 = 6.9602 Egyptian Pounds)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Xenith Bankshares- net interest income after provision for loan losses was $24.84 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to $14.79 million
NEW YORK, April 26 The loss of a multi-billion dollar contract with Anthem Inc comes with a silver lining for some shareholders of Express Scripts Holding Co : a higher likelihood that the pharmaceutical benefits manager (PBM) gets scooped up in a deal.