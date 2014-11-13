CAIRO Nov 13 Egypt's Oriental Weavers said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit had nudged down to 71.19 million Egyptian pounds ($10 million) from 72.26 million a year earlier.

The carpetmaker said in a statement that sales had grown to 1.50 billion pounds in the quarter from 1.28 billion a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Lin Noueihed; editing by David Clarke)