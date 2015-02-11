STOCKHOLM Feb 11 Swedish cosmetics maker
Oriflame reported fourth quarter earnings slightly
higher than a recent profit warning on Wednesday, and said year
to date sales rose 1 percent.
Oriflame's adjusted operating profit totalled 29.8 million
euros ($33.7 million) and adjusted operating margin fell to 8.4
percent from 12.6 percent, slightly above the forecast of just
below 8 percent given by the company two weeks ago.
Analysts had expected an adjusted operating profit of 28.0
million euros, according to Reuters poll.
Oriflame, which generates a third of sales in Russia, said
the board will not seek a mandate to pay out dividend during the
next four quarters.
($1 = 0.8835 euros)
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Terje Solsvik)