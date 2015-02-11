STOCKHOLM Feb 11 Swedish cosmetics maker Oriflame reported fourth quarter earnings slightly higher than a recent profit warning on Wednesday, and said year to date sales rose 1 percent.

Oriflame's adjusted operating profit totalled 29.8 million euros ($33.7 million) and adjusted operating margin fell to 8.4 percent from 12.6 percent, slightly above the forecast of just below 8 percent given by the company two weeks ago.

Analysts had expected an adjusted operating profit of 28.0 million euros, according to Reuters poll.

Oriflame, which generates a third of sales in Russia, said the board will not seek a mandate to pay out dividend during the next four quarters. ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Terje Solsvik)