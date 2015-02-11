* Q4 Adj EBIT 29.8 MEUR vs 28.0 MEUR in Reuters poll
* Says to pay no dividend coming four quarters
* Sales so far in Q1 +1 pct
STOCKHOLM, Feb 11 Swedish cosmetics maker
Oriflame said on Wednesday it would pay no dividends
in the next four quarters because uncertainty remained in its
key markets, despite posting fourth quarter earnings slightly
higher than expected.
Oriflame warned two weeks ago its operating margin excluding
one-offs would decline to just below 8 percent in the fourth
quarter from 12.6 percent a year earlier as currency swings
weighed and investments in former Soviet states had become more
costly than anticipated.
Nevertheless, the company's adjusted operating profit in the
quarter reached 29.8 million euros ($33.7 million) and adjusted
operating margin fell to 8.4 percent from 12.6 percent, slightly
above the forecast.
Analysts had expected an adjusted operating profit of 28.0
million euros, according to Reuters poll.
Oriflame said so far during this quarter, underlying sales
have risen around 1 percent in local currencies.
"The slower local currency sales development in the first
quarter (so far) reflects the continued external challenges and
uncertainties we are likely to be faced throughout 2015," Chief
Executive Magnus Brannstrom said in a statement.
Oriflame, which generates a third of its sales in Russia,
said the board would not seek a mandate to pay dividends for the
next four quarters after failing to pay dividends in the last
three quarters due to political tensions in Russia and Ukraine.
The company said the number of active consultants was
unchanged at 3.5 million in the fourth quarter compared to the
same quarter in 2013.
Shares in Oriflame, which recently opened a large production
facility close to Moscow, have fallen almost 40 percent in the
past year as the economy in Russia and Ukraine deteriorated.
($1 = 0.8835 euros)
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)