MOSCOW, July 29 Swedish cosmetics firm Oriflame
plans to sell a lipstick factory in Russia as it
moves to consolidate production in one location in the country,
a real estate consultant and the company said on Tuesday.
The move may help the company to reduce costs at a time when
Western sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis are
exacerbating an already weak economy and the lower rouble is
threatening to curtail consumer spending.
In May, Oriflame scrapped third-quarter dividends because it
was facing "very tough conditions" in Russia and Ukraine, its
two biggest markets, due to the geopolitical situation and said
it was focused on mitigating the negative impact on
profitability through reduced cost levels.
Vladislav Ryabov, regional director of warehouse, land and
industrial department of property consultancy Colliers
International, said that Oriflame had put its lipstick factory
and a warehouse near Moscow up for sale. Colliers International
is managing the sale.
Oriflame confirmed plans to sell the factory and said it
would move lipstick production to its new bigger plant in
another part of the Moscow region over time.
The plant has not stopped lipstick production yet.
The company announced plans in 2010 to invest up to 175
million euros ($235 million) in the construction of a second
factory in Russia. The plant, scheduled to launch at the end of
2014, will produce skin and hair care items but the range of
products will be widened in the future, Oriflame said.
($1 = 0.7455 euros)
(Reporting by Olga Sichkar and Maria Kiselyova, editing by
Megan Davies and Greg Mahlich)