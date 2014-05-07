May 7 Oriflame : * Says the underlying sales development in the second quarter to date is

approximately -2% in local currency, and the year to date development is

approximately -2% in local currency * Says with sharply devaluating currencies and challenges of exceptional nature

in our two largest markets Russia and ukraine, there is no doubt the company

is facing very tough conditions * Says board is of the opinion that there should be no dividend payment in Q3 * Says local currency sales in Russia were down by 8%, impacted by a negative

timing effect and general weak demand