May 7 Oriflame :
* Says the underlying sales development in the second quarter
to date is
approximately -2% in local currency, and the year to date
development is
approximately -2% in local currency
* Says with sharply devaluating currencies and challenges of
exceptional nature
in our two largest markets Russia and ukraine, there is no
doubt the company
is facing very tough conditions
* Says board is of the opinion that there should be no dividend
payment in Q3
* Says local currency sales in Russia were down by 8%, impacted
by a negative
timing effect and general weak demand