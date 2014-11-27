STOCKHOLM Nov 27 Oriflame Cosmetics

* New Russian Production Plant Commissioning completed, divestment of factories completed, russian tax case - negative first level court decision

* Oriflame announces the completion of the commissioning process for the new production facility in Noginsk, Russia

* Oriflame cosmetics says transactions relating to divestment of manufacturing sites in Ekerö, Sweden and Krasnogorsk, Russia are completed

* Oriflame cosmetics sa says total cash effect from both divestments amounts to eur38 m

* Oriflame cosmetics sa says regrets to inform that first level of tax court decision, as announced today, was not in favour of company

* Oriflame says decision to impact profit and loss of group in Q4 2014 with equivalent of approximately eur16 m

* Oriflame remains confident in its tax practice in Russia as confirmed and supported by local and international experts, and will now continue the litigation process up to the Supreme Court and considers initiating international investment arbitration