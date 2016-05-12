(Corrects project name to Australia Pacific, not Asia Pacific,
in second paragraph)
SYDNEY May 13 Origin Energy has
appointed Macquarie Capital to advise on a potential
spin-off of Origin's gas production businesses, including its
$25 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, two sources
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Australia's largest energy retailer believes shareholders
receive little benefit from owning an integrated business which
includes a stake in the debt-saddled Australia Pacific LNG,
power plants and a power and gas retail business, one source
said.
The spin-off would shift debt to the gas production business
and help protect Origin's investment-grade credit rating, which
is currently one notch above junk, the source said.
Both sources declined to be named as the matter was
confidential. Origin and Macquarie declined to comment.
