* Origin to offer 4-for-7 shares at 34 pct discount
* To cut dividend, capital spending and sell some assets
* Shares have slumped to nine-year low
* Australia Pacific LNG still seen profitable
MELBOURNE, Sept 30 Australia's Origin Energy
has asked its shareholders for $1.8 billion to help cut
debt as weak oil prices have dented the outlook for its huge
liquefied natural gas project.
The move by Australia's largest gas and power retailer comes
after mining and trading giant Glencore Plc was forced
to sell new shares, suspend its dividend and flag asset sales to
cut its $30 billion debt pile amid a broad slump in commodities,
and after Origin's rival Santos put its assets on the
block.
Origin is turning to shareholders to raise money after its
shares sank to a nine-year low, down nearly 30 percent over the
past month, as investors feared it would not be able to service
its A$10.3 billion ($7.2 billion) in net debt.
It had banked on doing so with revenue from its A$25 billion
Australia Pacific LNG project (APLNG).
"The broader market has made very clear that the combination
of (oil) price volatility and the levels of debt we have in our
business are a deterrent to investors investing in the company,
and we must fix that," Chief Executive Grant King told reporters
on Wednesday.
Investors pressured Origin to beef up its balance sheet
just as APLNG is set to start producing, with its oil-linked LNG
revenue hit by the slump in world oil prices to their lowest
since 2009.
Origin's King had said in August there was no need to issue
equity after the company sold its stake in New Zealand's Contact
Energy and cut debt.
"They've been pushed into this position as a result of the
continued weakness in the oil price. Following a significant
share price fall, it's far from an ideal situation," said Gareth
James, an analyst at Morningstar in Sydney.
Origin said it wants to raise A$2.5 billion by selling new
shares to existing shareholders at a 34 percent discount to the
stock's closing price of A$6.10 on Tuesday.
It also plans to reap a further A$2.2 billion by cutting
dividends by a fifth, paring capital spending and selling some
gas pipelines, wind farm investments and exploration stakes.
Standard & Poor's and Moody's both affirmed their ratings on
Origin after its announcement, saying it would now have a strong
buffer for its investment grade ratings.
King said APLNG, co-owned by ConocoPhillips and
China's Sinopec, would break even at $38-$42 per barrel of oil
equivalent. Benchmark Brent crude last traded at $48.
"On every analysis that we run it will still be a valuable
investment for shareholders," he added.
($1 = 1.4259 Australian dollars)
