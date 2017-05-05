SYDNEY May 5 Australia's top energy retailer,
Origin Energy, said on Friday it doubled its stake in
the Beetaloo Basin shale gas field in Australia's Northern
Territory.
The company said it increased its share in the undeveloped
prospect to 70 percent, after purchasing a 35 percent share from
Sasol Petroleum Australia Ltd. It did not disclose a purchase
price and said the transaction is subject to "certain
conditions," without elaborating.
"It is not expected to impact on Origin's short-term focus
on debt reduction as there are no immediate capital requirements
in the Beetaloo," Origin said in a statement.
In February, Origin said it estimates contingent resources
in the field to be 6.6 trillion cubic feet. But its extraction
depends on the Northern Territory government lifting a ban on
hydraulic fracking. The government is reviewing the ban but has
set no deadline for making a decision.
Origin last week reported soaring gas revenues, thanks to a
sharp rise in sales, as a supply crunch in Australia pushes
prices higher.
Falcon Oil and Gas Australia owns the remaining 30 percent
of the joint-venture.
