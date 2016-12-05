SYDNEY Dec 6 Australia's Origin Energy will spin off its interests in conventional oil and gas fields, launching a new listed company in an initial public offering, the company said Tuesday.

The new entity "will be a mid-cap geographically diversified upstream exploration and production company," Origin said in a statement.

The company will retain its energy markets businesses and its Australia Pacific LNG business, Origin said.

