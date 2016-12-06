* Energy retailer sells oil and gas production assets
* IPO to be Australia's biggest since 2014
* Focus returns to more stable retail business
By Byron Kaye and Tom Westbrook
SYDNEY, Dec 6 Australia's top energy retailer
Origin Energy Ltd plans to sell some oil and gas
producing assets in a listing tipped to fetch A$1 billion ($750
million), cutting debt and joining its main rival in reducing
exposure to upstream production.
The move by newly installed CEO Frank Calabria sets up
Australia's biggest initial public offering since 2014 and
underscores the desire of the country's energy companies to
refocus on their more stable retail gas and power businesses.
It also gives a sense of the speed at which Calabria plans
to put his stamp on the company he took over in October. A month
before Calabria started, Origin Chairman Gordon Cairns told
Reuters the company had no plans to demerge.
"The decision is my decision but ... it is also something
we've done quite bit of work around," Calabria told journalists
on a teleconference on Tuesday, noting that his predecessor,
Grant King, planned to sell A$800 million of assets by 2017 to
cut debt.
He denied the company was forced to abandon King's
all-in-one energy strategy because of weak oil and gas prices,
saying he decided on the IPO because "we needed to reduce debt
and focus on the underlying performance of the business".
Australia's No. 2 energy retailer AGL Energy Ltd
said in February it was quitting the coal-seam gas business
because the plunging oil price had undermined the economics of
its projects. It has also said it will exit coal-fired power
stations by 2050.
Origin will keep a stake in Australia Pacific LNG, a 9
million-tonnes-a-year project co-owned by ConocoPhillips
and China's Sinopec off Australia's east coast, which the
company cannot spin off until it has met all of its project
finance commitments, expected in mid-2017.
Origin and AGL, which together sell electricity to a third
of Australia's 24 million population, have meanwhile ramped up
plans to sell rooftop and industrial-grade solar power, as well
as storage batteries from makers like Tesla Motors Inc.
Origin did not say how much it hopes to raise in the 2017
IPO, but its shares rose as much as 5 percent, hitting their
highest intraday level in a year, as investors took a positive
view of the simplified company structure. The broader market was
up 0.8 percent.
"We think Origin's strategy is logical," Morgan Stanley
analysts wrote in a note to clients.
Morgan Stanley estimated the assets being sold were worth
A$1.3 billion, while Standard and Poor's estimated the spin-off
to be worth at least A$1 billion and Royal Bank of Canada said
the business would have an enterprise value, which includes
debt, of between A$1.6 billion and A$1.8 billion.
The proposed IPO will not require shareholder approval,
Origin said.
($1 = 1.3383 Australian dollars)
