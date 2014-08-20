SYDNEY Aug 21 Origin Energy Ltd,
Australia's biggest energy retailer by sales, reported a 6
percent fall in underlying annual profit on Thursday, missing
analysts' expectations as its energy markets business struggled
with weaker sales.
Underlying profit was A$713 million ($662 million) for the
year to June 30, from A$760 million the previous year. Analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast an average annual
underlying profit of A$742.7 million. Net profit rose 40 pct to
A$530 million.
(1 US dollar = 1.0770 Australian dollar)
