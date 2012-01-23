* Sinopec to pay $1.1 bln for additional 10 pct equity in
APLNG
* APLNG second train investment decision in next few months
* First train online in mid-2015, second train first half of
2016
PERTH, Jan 23 China's Sinopec will pay
$1.1. billion to take an additional 10 percent interest in the
$20 billion Australia Pacific LNG project, bringing the total
equity it has in it to 25 percent, Australia's Origin Energy
said on Monday.
The $1.1 billion payment is based on a value of $110 million
per one percent equity, as calculated in January 2011 and will
be adjusted for any capital expenditures on the project since
that time.
"The actual amount paid by Sinopec will be substantially
more than $110 million as it will be adjusted for that
accumulated capital expenditure," Origin managing director Grant
King said in a conference call with reporters, adding that in
total Sinopec's investment in APLNG will be over $3 billion.
The deal will reduce the equity share of joint venture
partners ConocoPhillips and Origin to 37.5 percent.
Last week, Sinopec announced it was signing a 20-year
binding agreement with APLNG to increase annual LNG purchases
from 4.3 million tonnes to 7.6 million tonnes, starting in 2016.
The deal with Sinopec is the largest Australian LNG supply
agreement to date, according to Origin Energy.
The Australia Pacific LNG project was on schedule and on
budget, and it would make a final investment decision on its
second train in the next few months, Origin said Monday.
"Both in respect to schedule and projected cost, the project
remains on track," Origin's King said.
Origin will deliver LNG from its first train in mid-2015 and
from its second train in 2016, King added.