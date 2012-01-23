PERTH Jan 23 Australia's Origin Energy
said on Monday its $20 billion Australia Pacific LNG
project is on schedule to deliver its first liquefied natural
gas delivery from its first train in mid-2015.
The company released a statement earlier that Australia
Pacific LNG (APLNG) and Sinopec had signed an agreement for
Sinopec to take an additional 10 percent interest in the project
for $1.1 billion.
The deal will bring Sinopec's total equity in the project to
25 percent, while the equity share of joint venture partners
ConocoPhillips and Origin will be reduced to 37.5
percent.