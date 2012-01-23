PERTH Jan 23 Australia's Origin Energy said on Monday its $20 billion Australia Pacific LNG project is on schedule to deliver its first liquefied natural gas delivery from its first train in mid-2015.

The company released a statement earlier that Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) and Sinopec had signed an agreement for Sinopec to take an additional 10 percent interest in the project for $1.1 billion.

The deal will bring Sinopec's total equity in the project to 25 percent, while the equity share of joint venture partners ConocoPhillips and Origin will be reduced to 37.5 percent.