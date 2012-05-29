* JPMorgan, Macquarie tipped to be among
underwriters-sources
* Share sale could be launched as early as mid June-sources
By Narayanan Somasundaram
SYDNEY, May 29 Australia's Origin Energy
is considering a share sale worth close to A$1 billion
($985 million) as it inches closer to a final investment
decision over the second phase of its domestic LNG project, two
sources said.
JPMorgan and Macquarie are tipped to be
among the underwriters for the share sale, the sources, who had
direct knowledge of the matter, said without elaborating on
whether underwriting mandates have been signed.
The sources also did not say whether Origin would opt for a
rights offering or a placement. They declined to be named as the
talks are confidential.
A share sale could be launched as early as mid-June, subject
to market conditions and investor feedback, they said. The
proceeds would go towards Origin's share of equity contribution
to its Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project, they added.
Investor appetite globally is shaky with European debt
turmoil, spluttering U.S. economic recovery and a China slowdown
at the back of their minds.
Australia has had a near two-year drought of bigger-sized
IPOs and earlier in the day Dart Energy shelved plans
to float its international business in Singapore citing weak
markets.
Firms are still braving markets and launching secondary
share sales though. Origin's rival AGL Energy is in the
market raising A$900 million through a rights offer to fund its
acquisition of a power utility.
An Origin spokesman said the company did not comment on
rumour or speculation. A spokesman for JPMorgan and a
spokeswoman for Macquarie declined to comment.
FUNDING GAP
Last week, Origin said it secured $8.5 billion in project
finance from export credit agencies and commercial banks for the
second phase of APLNG in Queensland state.
A final investment decision is expected this year. Origin
could also sell down further equity in the project to help fund
the second phase of the project, one of the sources said.
Origin and ConocoPhillips each own 37.5 percent of
APLNG, which is estimated to cost about $14 billion for the
first part of the project, while China's Sinopec holds the
rest.
Macquarie Equities Research in a note to clients said it saw
an up to A$1 billion funding gap that Origin needs to fill to
protect its BBB+ credit rating.
It added the gap puts pressure on Origin to revisit its
dividend reinvestment plan, sell a further stake in APLNG or
reconsider a modest equity raising ahead of the second phase.
Well-advanced Australian LNG projects are attracting
investors from Japan, Korea and China, with firms in these
countries keen to secure supplies for their energy needs.
Australia has $200 billion of proposed liquefied natural gas
export projects in the pipeline, and developers plan to add more
than 80 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG production before
the end of the decade.
Origin, valued by the market at A$14.1 billion, raised A$2.3
billion via a rights offering last year to cut debt after buying
power assets from New South Wales state.