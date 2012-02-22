* H1 underlying profit A$489 mln v A$423 mln from 2 brokers
* Maintains forecast for 30% year profit growth
* Says may need to raise equity to fund APLNG phase 2
MELBOURNE, Feb 23 Origin Energy,
Australia's biggest energy retailer, reported a 61 percent rise
in half-year profit on Thursday, ahead of forecasts, powered by
two retail acquisitions last year.
It said it remained on track to achieve 30 percent
underlying profit growth for the year to June 2012, while it is
counting on its $20 billion Australia Pacific LNG joint venture
to fuel growth from 2015.
"Australia Pacific LNG provides access to export markets and
stands to deliver significant value to Origin shareholders,"
Managing Director Grant King said in a statement.
Origin has sold part of its stake in the APLNG joint venture
to China's Sinopec to help it raise funds and reduce its share
of the construction costs for the first phase of the project.
King said Origin may sell down more of its holding or sell
new shares in the company to help fund the second phase.
"Future funding choices for Origin, including additional
equity, will be dependent on the timing of FID (final investment
decision) for the second train, final hold level in Australia
Pacific LNG, quantum and cost of project finance for Australia
Pacific LNG, consideration of credit metrics and other
requirements of the business," King said.
Origin and ConocoPhillips each agreed to sell a
further 5 percent stake in the APLNG project to Sinopec for $1.1
billion in January, leaving Origin and Conoco with 37.5 percent
each, and lifting Sinopec's stake to 25 percent.
Underlying profit rose to A$489 million ($520 million) in
July-December 2011 from A$304 million a year earlier. Two
analysts on average had expected a net profit of around A$423
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Most of the growth was driven by Integral Energy and Country
Energy, the power retailers it bought from Australia's New South
Wales state in Dec 2010.
Shares in Origin have risen 1 percent so far this year,
lagging a 3.4 percent rise in the broader market.