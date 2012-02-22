* H1 underlying profit A$489 mln v A$423 mln from 2 brokers

* Maintains forecast for 30% year profit growth

* Says may need to raise equity to fund APLNG phase 2

MELBOURNE, Feb 23 Origin Energy, Australia's biggest energy retailer, reported a 61 percent rise in half-year profit on Thursday, ahead of forecasts, powered by two retail acquisitions last year.

It said it remained on track to achieve 30 percent underlying profit growth for the year to June 2012, while it is counting on its $20 billion Australia Pacific LNG joint venture to fuel growth from 2015.

"Australia Pacific LNG provides access to export markets and stands to deliver significant value to Origin shareholders," Managing Director Grant King said in a statement.

Origin has sold part of its stake in the APLNG joint venture to China's Sinopec to help it raise funds and reduce its share of the construction costs for the first phase of the project.

King said Origin may sell down more of its holding or sell new shares in the company to help fund the second phase.

"Future funding choices for Origin, including additional equity, will be dependent on the timing of FID (final investment decision) for the second train, final hold level in Australia Pacific LNG, quantum and cost of project finance for Australia Pacific LNG, consideration of credit metrics and other requirements of the business," King said.

Origin and ConocoPhillips each agreed to sell a further 5 percent stake in the APLNG project to Sinopec for $1.1 billion in January, leaving Origin and Conoco with 37.5 percent each, and lifting Sinopec's stake to 25 percent.

Underlying profit rose to A$489 million ($520 million) in July-December 2011 from A$304 million a year earlier. Two analysts on average had expected a net profit of around A$423 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Most of the growth was driven by Integral Energy and Country Energy, the power retailers it bought from Australia's New South Wales state in Dec 2010.

Shares in Origin have risen 1 percent so far this year, lagging a 3.4 percent rise in the broader market.