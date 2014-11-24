BRIEF-CD Projekt plans 1.05 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
* Recommends FY 2016 dividend at 1.05 zloty ($0.26) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9656 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBLIN Nov 24 Origin Enterprises PLC : * Expects to deliver FY adjusted diluted EPS of c.60.0 cent, in line with
consensus
* Says board approves to invest 27 million euros ($28.80 million) in Rimac Automobili d.o.o, 3 million euros in Greyp Bikes d.o.o in Croatia