BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos
Dec 18 Oriola-kd Oyj :
* Signed a sale and leaseback agreement with Tribona AB regarding Mölnlycke central warehouse in Sweden
Signed a sale and leaseback agreement with Tribona AB regarding Mölnlycke central warehouse in Sweden

Says selling price is 205 million Swedish crowns($26.64 million), equivalent to about 21.6 million euros
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR