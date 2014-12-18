Dec 18 Oriola-kd Oyj :

* Signed a sale and leaseback agreement with Tribona AB regarding Mölnlycke central warehouse in Sweden

* Says selling price is 205 million Swedish crowns($26.64 million), equivalent to about 21.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6942 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)