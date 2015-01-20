Jan 20 Oriola-KD Oyj :

* To begin co-operation negotiations in Finland to improve operating efficiency

* Says about 500 people fall within scope of negotiations

* Negotiations could result in a need to reduce workforce by 50-65 people in Finland

* Reduction of workforce would be equivalent to an annual cost saving of about 2 million euros ($2.32 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8618 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)