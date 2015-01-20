BRIEF-UAE's Unikai Foods posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 9.5 million dirhams versus profit of 1.1 million dirhams year ago
Jan 20 Oriola-KD Oyj :
* To begin co-operation negotiations in Finland to improve operating efficiency
* Says about 500 people fall within scope of negotiations
* Negotiations could result in a need to reduce workforce by 50-65 people in Finland
* Reduction of workforce would be equivalent to an annual cost saving of about 2 million euros ($2.32 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8618 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 9.5 million dirhams versus profit of 1.1 million dirhams year ago
* IN H1 2016/17, INCREASED ITS NET SALES COMPARED WITH THE SAME PERIOD IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR BY 2.2 PCT TO CHF 94.6 MILLION (H1 2015/16: CHF 92.6 MILLION)